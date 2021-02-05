Skip to Content

California man survives 7 day stuck in snowy mountain road

3:51 pm National news from the Associated Press

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California man survived seven days in the Sierra Nevada after following his GPS navigation system down a treacherous mountain road and getting hemmed in by deep snow. The Sierra County Sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Harland Earls was rescued by a helicopter crew Sunday, hours after emergency dispatchers tracked his cellphone to a unplowed county road in the heart of Tahoe National Forest. Authorities say he was in good condition after being holed up in his pickup truck with food, water, winter clothes and a propane heater he had brought with him for the trip.

Associated Press

