Chicago Teachers Union: City has stopped negotiating

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Teachers Union says Mayor Lori Lightfoot and school district officials have walked away from negotiations about COVID-19 safety protocols. The CTU news release Friday came hours after Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said they have made their “last, best and final offer.” The union’s statement says that offer is woefully inadequate, pointing out that it calls for in-person classes only to be paused if there are COVID-19 outbreaks in 50% of the city’s public schools. It is not clear what these developments will mean on Monday, when classes are scheduled to resume.