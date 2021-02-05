Chief: Officer hugged, taunted coworker despite COVID fears

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida police officer has been fired following a coworker’s complaint that he mocked her concerns about the coronavirus and hugged her against her wishes. An internal investigation by the Longwood Police Department also found that Cpl. David Hernandez also misled investigators who probed the allegations against him. The woman told investigators she made it clear to Hernandez that she feared contracting COVID-19. But Hernandez followed her into her work space, taunting her about her fears of the coronavirus. His firing is still subject to an upcoming arbitration hearing in which he could try to get his job back.