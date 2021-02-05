Dressing appropriately for the cold weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With temperatures dropping this weekend, it's important to know how to dress warmly, to make sure you stay safe when out and about.

The biggest secret many of us have heard is dress in layers.

First the base layer. Thermal underwear or fleece lined leggings.

Next is an insulation layer, like a fleece jacket, a hoodie, or turtleneck.

And top it off with a coat, preferably water proof and wind proof.

Also, don't forget the gloves, hats, scarves, and those all important wool socks.

"A lot of coats have wrist guards, or wrist sleeves, where it has the thumb attachment to them. Basically that will do a good job of keeping the winds or any type of climate from getting into your sleeves, which is also a plus." said Amada Contreras, Scheels Women's Outerwear Manager.

Technology has improved in outerwear so remember, bigger, puffier jackets, don't necessarily equate to warmer.