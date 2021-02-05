Empty Bowls event goes virtual to fight food insecurity during pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Empty Bowls is an important fundraiser to fight hunger in Siouxland. However, the limits of the pandemic pushed it online to make a difference.

Instead of in-person, the Food Bank of Siouxland hosted the event live on Facebook and its website.

There was still a fan-favorite silent auction. KTIV's Al Joens hosted the live event, along with a mystery basket cooking competition.

The food banks says hunger is always an issue, but the pandemic has increased the need for community support.

"So pre-pandemic, we had over 25,000 people in our community that we considered food insecure, with over 10,000 of those being children," said Valerie Petersen, development director for the Food Bank of Siouxland. "Each year, we like to hold this event to remind everyone in our community that people need a little extra assistance and that they're able to make ends meet."

Petersen says she anticipates the effects of the pandemic on hunger to stick around for awhile.

"We anticipate to see an increased need at least through 2022...just over 900,000 pounds more of food in just the last year, which is a big increase for us," said Petersen.

Petersen says if you can't give financially, the food bank has volunteer opportunities.