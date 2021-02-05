Erdogan rebuffs criticism, vows ‘no mercy’ to protesters

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president has rebuffed U.S. and European criticism of his government’s handling of weeks-long demonstrations at a top Istanbul university, saying they should focus on violent protests that took place in those countries instead. Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday vowed to show “no mercy” to protesters who use violence to push for demands. Students and faculty members at Bogazici University have been staging demonstrations in protest of Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment as rector of an academic with links to his ruling party. They have been calling on rector Melih Bulu to step down and for the university to be allowed to select its own president.