Faith groups say refugee program will take time to rebuild

Faith-based organizations involved in refugee resettlement are celebrating President Joe Biden’s new executive order that intends to lift the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. to 125,000 — a massive increase compared to reduced numbers under former President Trump. But while the groups are hopeful, some admit the U.S. is unlikely to reach a higher refugee ceiling amid a pandemic that has slowed resettlement efforts around the world, and remain concerned that it will take time to rebuild following deep cuts to the resettlement apparatus over the past four years.