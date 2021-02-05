Feb. 5: South Dakota reports 137 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 137 more cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 108,944.

According to Friday's report, 106 of the new cases are confirmed and 31 are probable.

State data shows 208 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 104,716. State health officials say there are 2,430 active cases in the state, a decrease of 87 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 10 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,798.

Currently, 121 residents are hospitilized due to the virus, down from 126 on Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,346 COVID-19 hospitilizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 54,737 Pfizer vaccines and 61,046 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 35,083 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had 1,499 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,473 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 24.

The state health department's latest data shows 1,087 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 395 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported no new cases, keeping its total to 1,757. State health officials say 1,724 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 15.

So far, Clay County has administered 1,839 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 559people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,497 to 7,504. Officials say 7,265 of those cases have recovered.

One additional virus-related death has been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 75.

The state health department says 11,306 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 4,044 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen three new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,886. So far, 1,782 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 39.

So far, 749 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 194 people have completed their vaccine series.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 2,751. Officials say 2,682 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. To date, the county has had 28 virus-related deaths.

So far, 4,342 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 1,389 people have completed their vaccine series.