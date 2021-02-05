Fiji deports university leader in blow to regional relations

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji has deported the leader of the University of the South Pacific and his wife in a move that threatens to tear apart regional relationships. Vice-Chancellor Pal Ahluwalia says about 15 government agents surrounded their house at night and gave them minutes to pack before they were hastily deported to Australia. Ahluwalia says he’s been uncovering corruption at the university, but other administrators say there have been management lapses under his leadership. Fiji’s government has only cited violations of an immigration law that says foreigners cannot breach the peace and good government of Fiji. The University of the South Pacific is jointly owned by 12 countries and serves 28,000 students over a geographic area three times the size of Europe.