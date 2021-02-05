Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 59, Brady 29
Archbishop Bergan 77, Boys Town 59
Arlington 56, Conestoga 46
Arthur County 59, South Platte 55
Ashland-Greenwood 58, Douglas County West 33
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Shelby/Rising City 32
Burwell 71, Spalding Academy 38
Columbus Scotus 63, Bishop Neumann 44
Dundy County-Stratton 67, Southwest 27
Giltner 34, Dorchester 13
Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38
Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Kearney 51, Grand Island 46
Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63
Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43, Louisville 40
McCool Junction 77, Nebraska Lutheran 42
Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71
Mullen 48, South Loup 38
Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43
Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Elkhorn North 33
Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Bellevue East 44
Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 54
Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48
Seward 59, Blair 36
York 71, Holdrege 62
East Husker Tournament=
Consolation=
Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46
Semifinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Oakland-Craig 52
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, North Bend Central 54
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation=
Malcolm 48, Falls City 42
Semifinal=
Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 30
Freeman 50, Mead 24
LouPlatte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Doniphan-Trumbull 65, Central City 57
St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
O’Neill 71, Guardian Angels 56
Semifinal=
Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42
Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Diller-Odell 52, Johnson-Brock 46
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 55, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Arapahoe 58, Brady 18
Arlington 38, Conestoga 35
Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16
Blair 51, Seward 41
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Shelby/Rising City 12
Burwell 62, Spalding Academy 15
Chase County 49, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36
Dorchester 51, Giltner 20
Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59
East Butler 45, High Plains Community 26
Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt Catholic 53
Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 37
Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69
Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18
Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lexington 29
Grand Island Northwest 75, Schuyler 7
Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23
Kearney 65, Grand Island 22
Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38
Louisville 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21
McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35
Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34
Meridian 43, Osceola 34
Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44
Minden 51, Cozad 24
Mullen 43, South Loup 29
Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16
Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36
North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT
Ogallala 49, McCook 46
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 46
Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27
Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23
Sidney 58, Gering 52
South Platte 55, Arthur County 42
Southern Valley 56, Alma 40
Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Wallace 62, Maxwell 33
Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64
York 57, Holdrege 33
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 50, Oakland-Craig 40
West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend Central 46
East Husker Tournament=
Consolation=
Pender 68, Howells/Dodge 44
Lewis & Clark Conference=
Clark Bracket=
Third Place=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Osmond 42
Lewis Bracket=
Third Place=
Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51
LouPlatte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Ord 49, Ravenna 41
Wood River 47, St. Paul 31
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Diller-Odell 45, Johnson-Brock 36
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 74, Lewiston 54
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 25
Shelton 39, Franklin 38
Western Trails Conference=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32
Gordon/Rushville 35, Morrill 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/