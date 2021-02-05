Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:36 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 59, Brady 29

Archbishop Bergan 77, Boys Town 59

Arlington 56, Conestoga 46

Arthur County 59, South Platte 55

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Douglas County West 33

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Shelby/Rising City 32

Burwell 71, Spalding Academy 38

Columbus Scotus 63, Bishop Neumann 44

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Southwest 27

Giltner 34, Dorchester 13

Gothenburg 69, Valentine 38

Hitchcock County 60, Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Kearney 51, Grand Island 46

Lincoln Southeast 78, Norfolk 63

Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 43, Louisville 40

McCool Junction 77, Nebraska Lutheran 42

Millard North 87, Elkhorn South 71

Mullen 48, South Loup 38

Omaha North 62, Omaha Burke 43

Omaha Skutt Catholic 78, Elkhorn North 33

Omaha Westside 59, Millard West 38

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Bellevue East 44

Potter-Dix 75, Garden County 54

Ralston 62, Omaha Roncalli 48

Seward 59, Blair 36

York 71, Holdrege 62

East Husker Tournament=

Consolation=

Twin River 47, West Point-Beemer 46

Semifinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Oakland-Craig 52

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, North Bend Central 54

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation=

Malcolm 48, Falls City 42

Semifinal=

Auburn 65, Johnson County Central 30

Freeman 50, Mead 24

LouPlatte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Doniphan-Trumbull 65, Central City 57

St. Paul 70, Gibbon 38

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

O’Neill 71, Guardian Angels 56

Semifinal=

Pierce 50, Norfolk Catholic 30

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Amherst 54, Elm Creek 42

Ansley-Litchfield 61, Loomis 60

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Diller-Odell 52, Johnson-Brock 46

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 85, Bayard 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 55, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Arapahoe 58, Brady 18

Arlington 38, Conestoga 35

Bellevue West 58, Omaha South 16

Blair 51, Seward 41

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Shelby/Rising City 12

Burwell 62, Spalding Academy 15

Chase County 49, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36

Dorchester 51, Giltner 20

Douglas County West 60, Ashland-Greenwood 59

East Butler 45, High Plains Community 26

Elkhorn North 68, Omaha Skutt Catholic 53

Exeter/Milligan 63, Hampton 37

Fremont 90, Lincoln High 69

Garden County 42, Potter-Dix 18

Gothenburg 32, Valentine 16

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lexington 29

Grand Island Northwest 75, Schuyler 7

Gretna 36, Omaha Benson 23

Kearney 65, Grand Island 22

Lincoln Pius X 46, Lincoln East 38

Louisville 28, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Hitchcock County 21

McCool Junction 41, Nebraska Lutheran 35

Medicine Valley 42, Bertrand 34

Meridian 43, Osceola 34

Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 44

Minden 51, Cozad 24

Mullen 43, South Loup 29

Nebraska Christian 62, Riverside 16

Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36

North Platte 46, Hastings 45, OT

Ogallala 49, McCook 46

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33

Papillion-LaVista South 58, Bellevue East 46

Paxton 36, Sandhills Valley 21

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 52, Chadron 27

Scottsbluff 72, Alliance 23

Sidney 58, Gering 52

South Platte 55, Arthur County 42

Southern Valley 56, Alma 40

Southwest 37, Dundy County-Stratton 31

Wallace 62, Maxwell 33

Wauneta-Palisade 69, Sutherland 64

York 57, Holdrege 33

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 50, Oakland-Craig 40

West Point-Beemer 57, North Bend Central 46

East Husker Tournament=

Consolation=

Pender 68, Howells/Dodge 44

Lewis & Clark Conference=

Clark Bracket=

Third Place=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 53, Osmond 42

Lewis Bracket=

Third Place=

Winnebago 79, Wakefield 51

LouPlatte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Ord 49, Ravenna 41

Wood River 47, St. Paul 31

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Diller-Odell 45, Johnson-Brock 36

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 74, Lewiston 54

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Blue Hill 42, Silver Lake 25

Shelton 39, Franklin 38

Western Trails Conference=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 70, Mitchell 32

Gordon/Rushville 35, Morrill 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

