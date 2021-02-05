Friday’s Scores

New

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Decorah 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 45

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Urbandale 47

Dubuque, Hempstead 76, Epworth, Western Dubuque 66

Mount Vernon 47, Beckman, Dyersville 35

Murray 84, Moulton-Udell 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anamosa vs. Camanche, ccd.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.

Burlington Notre Dame vs. New London, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Clarke, Osceola vs. Centerville, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.

Durant-Bennett vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.

Janesville vs. Hudson, ccd.

Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.

Muscatine vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.

North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ccd.

Regina, Iowa City vs. West Liberty, ppd.

Sigourney vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo, ppd. to Feb 9th.

Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ccd.

West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

West Delaware, Manchester vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.

Williamsburg vs. Independence, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Underwood 35

ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 45

Akron-Westfield 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35

Audubon 57, Riverside, Oakland 32

Baxter 48, Colo-NESCO 34

Beckman, Dyersville 42, Mount Vernon 31

Bishop Garrigan 79, West Hancock, Britt 32

Bondurant Farrar 43, Gilbert 40

Boyden-Hull 54, Okoboji, Milford 29

Carroll 60, Boone 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69

Central Springs 43, New Hampton 33

Cherokee, Washington 62, Spencer 47

Creston 64, Red Oak 32

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 33

Denison-Schleswig 60, Atlantic 48

Des Moines Christian 57, Woodward-Granger 8

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, North 33

Dike-New Hartford 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22

Dubuque, Senior 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 37

East Mills 58, Essex 51

East Sac County 52, Southeast Valley 35

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74, CAM, Anita 53

Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 24

Glidden-Ralston 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Harlan 48, Lewis Central 39

Hinton 47, South O’Brien, Paullina 30

IKM-Manning 57, Missouri Valley 18

Indianola 71, Oskaloosa 41

Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Webster City 30

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 65, Shenandoah 58

Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47

Nevada 50, Greene County 32

Newell-Fonda 98, Alta-Aurelia 33

Newton 52, Pella Christian 44

Nodaway Valley 54, Lenox 52

North Polk, Alleman 44, Ballard 37

North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52

Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 24

PAC-LM 39, West Bend-Mallard 29

Pleasant Valley 75, Davenport, Central 57

Pleasantville 57, Ogden 23

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Midland, Wyoming 34

Rock Valley 46, George-Little Rock 36

Sioux Center 66, Sheldon 26

Solon 60, Maquoketa 55

Southeast Polk 54, Valley, West Des Moines 53

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, East Union, Afton 36

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 44, Emmetsburg 34

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 25

Waukee 65, Des Moines, Lincoln 26

West Fork, Sheffield 41, Nashua-Plainfield 37

West Lyon, Inwood 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 26

West Sioux 55, Trinity Christian High School 25

Western Christian 60, Storm Lake 15

Westwood, Sloan 61, Woodbury Central, Moville 47

Woodbine 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.

B-G-M vs. Colfax-Mingo, ppd.

Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.

East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. AGWSR, Ackley, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.

Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Branch, ppd.

North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.

South Tama County, Tama vs. West Delaware, Manchester, ppd.

Waterloo, East vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.

West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/