Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Decorah 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 45
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Urbandale 47
Dubuque, Hempstead 76, Epworth, Western Dubuque 66
Mount Vernon 47, Beckman, Dyersville 35
Murray 84, Moulton-Udell 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anamosa vs. Camanche, ccd.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.
Burlington Notre Dame vs. New London, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Centerville, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.
Durant-Bennett vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Janesville vs. Hudson, ccd.
Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.
Muscatine vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ccd.
Regina, Iowa City vs. West Liberty, ppd.
Sigourney vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ccd.
West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
West Delaware, Manchester vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.
Williamsburg vs. Independence, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Underwood 35
ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 45
Akron-Westfield 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
Audubon 57, Riverside, Oakland 32
Baxter 48, Colo-NESCO 34
Beckman, Dyersville 42, Mount Vernon 31
Bishop Garrigan 79, West Hancock, Britt 32
Bondurant Farrar 43, Gilbert 40
Boyden-Hull 54, Okoboji, Milford 29
Carroll 60, Boone 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69
Central Springs 43, New Hampton 33
Cherokee, Washington 62, Spencer 47
Creston 64, Red Oak 32
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 33
Denison-Schleswig 60, Atlantic 48
Des Moines Christian 57, Woodward-Granger 8
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, North 33
Dike-New Hartford 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22
Dubuque, Senior 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 37
East Mills 58, Essex 51
East Sac County 52, Southeast Valley 35
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74, CAM, Anita 53
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 24
Glidden-Ralston 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Harlan 48, Lewis Central 39
Hinton 47, South O’Brien, Paullina 30
IKM-Manning 57, Missouri Valley 18
Indianola 71, Oskaloosa 41
Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Webster City 30
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 65, Shenandoah 58
Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Nevada 50, Greene County 32
Newell-Fonda 98, Alta-Aurelia 33
Newton 52, Pella Christian 44
Nodaway Valley 54, Lenox 52
North Polk, Alleman 44, Ballard 37
North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 24
PAC-LM 39, West Bend-Mallard 29
Pleasant Valley 75, Davenport, Central 57
Pleasantville 57, Ogden 23
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Midland, Wyoming 34
Rock Valley 46, George-Little Rock 36
Sioux Center 66, Sheldon 26
Solon 60, Maquoketa 55
Southeast Polk 54, Valley, West Des Moines 53
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, East Union, Afton 36
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 44, Emmetsburg 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 25
Waukee 65, Des Moines, Lincoln 26
West Fork, Sheffield 41, Nashua-Plainfield 37
West Lyon, Inwood 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 26
West Sioux 55, Trinity Christian High School 25
Western Christian 60, Storm Lake 15
Westwood, Sloan 61, Woodbury Central, Moville 47
Woodbine 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.
B-G-M vs. Colfax-Mingo, ppd.
Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.
East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. AGWSR, Ackley, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Branch, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. West Delaware, Manchester, ppd.
Waterloo, East vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.
West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.
