Friday’s Scores

8:27 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 61, Douglas 60

Parkston 64, Gregory 33

St. Thomas More 67, Winner 63

LMC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 51, Douglas 15

Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 22

Ethan 52, Kimball/White Lake 34

Florence/Henry 72, Tri-State 34

Huron 42, Spearfish 37

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Chamberlain 41

Parkston 64, Gregory 33

Rapid City Central 41, Watertown 32

Rapid City Christian 52, Chadron, Neb. 27

St. Thomas More 67, Winner 63

Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

