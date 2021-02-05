Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 61, Douglas 60
Parkston 64, Gregory 33
St. Thomas More 67, Winner 63
LMC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 51, Douglas 15
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 22
Ethan 52, Kimball/White Lake 34
Florence/Henry 72, Tri-State 34
Huron 42, Spearfish 37
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Chamberlain 41
Rapid City Central 41, Watertown 32
Rapid City Christian 52, Chadron, Neb. 27
Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/