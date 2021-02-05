German prosecutors charge secretary to Nazi camp commandant

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged the elderly secretary of the former commandant of Stutthof with 10,000 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that she was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi concentration camp function. The 95-year-old also faces an unspecified number of counts of accessory to attempted murder for her service at the camp between June 1943 and April 1945, said Peter Mueller-Rakow, spokesman for prosecutors in the northern town of Itzehoe, on Friday. No trial date has been set.