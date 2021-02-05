Indonesia, Malaysia urge ASEAN to hold talks on Myanmar coup

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia have expressed concern about Myanmar’s military coup and asked the foreign ministers of Southeast Asia countries to hold a special meeting to discuss the issue to maintain political stability in the region. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says the coup was a step backward in Myanmar’s democratic transition and could cause regional instability. He and Indonesian President Joko Widodo said after meeting in Jakarta that they are also concerned about ethnic Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to Bangladesh.