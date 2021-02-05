Indonesia, Malaysia vow to counter anti-palm oil campaign

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to coordinate and strengthen their campaign against they say is international discrimination against palm oil, the countries’ main commodity. Indonesia and Malaysia are the world’s largest exporters of palm oil, which plays an important role in their economic recovery. Together they account for 85% of global palm oil production. But they are hampered by the European Union, which they allege favors producers of other vegetable oils. After meeting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters that it’s better for the countries to fight palm oil discrimination together. They object to the EU policy on palm oil that categorizes it as unsustainable and lays out plans to phase out its use in biofuels by 2030.