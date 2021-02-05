Libya’s factions chose interim government ahead of elections

GENEVA (AP) — Delegates from Libya’s warring factions have selected four leaders to guide Libya through to national elections in December. This is seen as a major, if uncertain, step toward unifying a country that has for the past years had two separate governments in the east and west. The development could become a landmark achievement to end one of the intractable conflicts left behind by the Arab Spring a decade ago. In Geneva on Friday, 74 delegates chose a list of candidates in a U.N.-hosted process aimed to give balance to regional powers and various political and economic interests.