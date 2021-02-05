Mexico gets China’s Sinovac vaccine paperwork for approval

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says the Chinese manufacturer of the Sinovac vaccine has submitted paperwork for approval in Mexico. Another Chinese firm, CanSino, has submitted partial paperwork. Mexico is running out of vaccines, and has placed its hopes on CanSino’s single-shot dose. But the results of a Phase 3 trial and the estimated efficacy rate has not yet been revealed. Mexico would presumably require those figures for approval. Mexico has been promised 8 million doses of CanSino vaccine by March. Mexico also recently approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, but won’t get that, or more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, until later this month.