Military coup yet another blow for Myanmar’s sagging economy

BANGKOK (AP) — The military coup in Myanmar is unlikely to do the country’s struggling economy any good at all. The country once considered a promising last frontier has languished as the pandemic added to its challenges. Economists say the prospect of fresh sanctions in the wake of this week’s coup will only make things tougher. It’s unclear if support from China will make up for lost business due to the increased political risks and potential for turmoil if public anger over the ouster of popular Aung San Suu Kyi and fellow civilian leaders erupts in mass protests. The coup likely will prove to be a huge setback to efforts to improve Myanmar’s investment environment, curb crony capitalism and build a more sustainable path to growth.