Moscow’s jails overwhelmed with detained Navalny protesters

MOSCOW (AP) — Detainees are recounting their miserable experiences as Moscow jails were overwhelmed following mass arrests from protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny this week. Advocates for prisoners and detainees said Moscow simply could not handle the hundreds of protesters reported to have been convicted for misdemeanor offenses. Detainees described waiting for hours in police vehicles without access to food, water or toilets before they were taken to overcrowded jail cells, where there was little regard for coronavirus precautions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were more detainees than Moscow detention centers could swiftly process, but he blamed the problem on the protesters themselves.