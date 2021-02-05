Navalny in court again, accused of defaming a WWII veteran

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in a Moscow court on Friday for the second time this week, this time on a charge of defaming a World War II veteran. The politician, who was ordered earlier this week to serve two years and eight months in prison, slammed the hearing as a “disgusting PR trial” intended by the Kremlin to disparage him. Navalny was charged with defamation after he slammed people featured in a video promoting the constitutional reform that allowed an extension to President Vladimir Putin’s rule as “corrupt stooges” and “traitors.” The authorities maintained that Navalny’s comments “denigrate (the) honor and dignity” of a World War II veteran featured in the video. If convicted, Navalny faces a fine or community service.