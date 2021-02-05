Onawa, IA clinic to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - An Onawa, Iowa, health clinic will begin scheduling vaccinations for Monona County residents 65-years and older.

Burgess Public Health said they are scheduling clinics ongoing each week on Wednesdays. Those clinics will be held at the Onawa Community Center, 320 10th Street.

Appointments are scheduled into April and will continue to fill up.

Right now only people 65 and older are able to receive vaccines through their community vaccine clinics.

Those eligible for the vaccine are asked to sign up on the Burgess Public Health website. Officials say signing up through the website will ensure the person is scheduled as quickly as possible.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP

For people that need personal assistance, you are asked to call (712) 423-9140 and leave a message.

Vaccine supplies are limited, but as supplies increase appointments will be moved up and more clinic dates will be added.