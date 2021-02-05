South Korea’s trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top trade official is dropping her bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, making it highly likely that the job will go to former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a news release Friday that its minister for trade, Yoo Myung-hee, plans to tell the WTO she will withdraw her candidacy. The WTO in October last year announced Yoo and Okonjo-Iweala as the two finalists to become its next director-general, ensuring a woman will be in the top job for the first time.