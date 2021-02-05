Suburban Atlanta county removes Confederate monument

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta county has removed a Confederate monument from its historic courthouse square and placed it into storage. The monument was installed in 1993 in the Gwinnett County seat of Lawrenceville. It was removed Thursday night after commissioners approved the step on Tuesday. The monument was taken to an undisclosed location. It will be held there while courts decide whether the county was justified in removing it under a state law that prohibits removal or relocation of Confederate monuments. A monument in DeKalb County was removed in June, while one in Henry County was removed in July. Other Georgia locales, such a Brunswick, are debating monument removal.