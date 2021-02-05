Super Bowl ads aim to comfort and connect

NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl ads each year offer a snapshot of the American psyche _ and this year it’s a doozy. After a year of turmoil as the coronavirus upended countless lives, a tumultuous election that led to a riot at the Capitol, and uncertainty at times if there would even BE a Super Bowl, marketers aim to comfort and connect, So Will Ferrell is teaming with GM to promote electric vehicles. Amazon shows a woman’s new Alexa assistant that looks like the actor Michael B. Jordan. And more than 20 new advertisers are taking the stage.