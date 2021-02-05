Taiwan says trade office with Guyana now off, blaming China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan blames Chinese interference for preventing the establishment of a trade office with Guyana in what had been seen as a diplomatic victory just 24 hours earlier. The Foreign Ministry says China exerted pressure on the South American country’s government and the agreement could not be salvaged despite considerable efforts. China’ had responded swiftly to Thursday’s announcement, demanding those concerned avoid setting up any official institutions with each other and to correct mistakes. Beijing’s hard-line position appeared to have an immediate effect and the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson credited Guyana with having corrected its mistake in a timely manner, which is beneficial to the overall situation of bilateral relations.