Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 36
Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45
Centennial 53, Sutton 42
Elkhorn Mount Michael 63, Lincoln Lutheran 34
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Cozad 43
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 59
Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50
Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Milford 66, Heartland 39
Nebraska Lutheran 63, Dorchester 29
Palmer 62, Heartland Lutheran 33
Platteview 71, Ralston 58
Potter-Dix 76, Creek Valley 47
Sandhills Valley 72, Brady 53
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
Clark Bracket=
Hartington-Newcastle 52, Ponca 45
Homer 38, Tri County Northeast 35
Randolph 59, Plainview 26
Wausa 55, Winside 26
Lewis Bracket=
Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47
Wakefield 78, Bloomfield 33
Winnebago 60, Walthill 51
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn Valley 46, Neligh-Oakdale 45
St. Mary’s 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 47
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Blue Hill 51, Shelton 41
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Silver Lake 39
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bayard 58, Hemingford 55
Gordon/Rushville 51, Morrill 37
Mitchell 79, Kimball 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Syracuse vs. Yutan, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 47, Kearney Catholic 44
Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22
Archbishop Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26
Arthur County 44, Garden County 39
Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45
Columbus Scotus 36, Aquinas 17
Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Cozad 28
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 40
Mullen 59, Sandhills/Thedford 26
Omaha Gross Catholic 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30
Omaha Roncalli 50, Omaha Mercy 22
Palmer 35, Heartland Lutheran 33
Platteview 62, Ralston 22
Potter-Dix 44, Creek Valley 36
Sandhills Valley 54, Brady 34
Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation=
Freeman 34, Falls City 32
Mead 41, Palmyra 35
Semifinal=
Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Weeping Water 49, Auburn 29
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46
Pleasanton 41, Overton 31
Mid-State Conference=
Consolation Semifinal=
Battle Creek 41, Norfolk Catholic 39
Pierce 43, Wayne 33
Semifinal=
Crofton 56, O’Neill 38
Guardian Angels 35, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, CWC 47
Elkhorn Valley 56, North Central 47
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Sterling 36
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Semifinal=
Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33
Sutton 38, Fairbury 23
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Gordon/Rushville 55, Hemingford 24
Mitchell 64, Bayard 41
Morrill 54, Kimball 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fullerton vs. Osceola, ccd.
Raymond Central vs. Nebraska City, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/