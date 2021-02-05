Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks

LONDON (AP) — The top diplomats of Britain, France, Germany and the United States are meeting for the first time in almost three years as the European allies welcome America’s return to center stage in world affairs under President Joe Biden. Britain’s Foreign Office said the foreign ministers of the three European nations and the U.S. secretary of state were holding virtual talks Friday on topics that included Iran, China, Myanmar, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. The last time the top foreign affairs officials from the four countries met as a quartet was in April 2018. The meeting came a day after Biden told diplomats at the State Department, “America is back. Diplomacy is back.”