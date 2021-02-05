UK to start hotel quarantine Feb. 15 amid criticism of delay

LONDON (AP) — Everyone arriving in the U.K. from countries identified as coronavirus hotspots will have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine starting Feb. 15 in a bid to stop new virus variants reaching the country. Under the plan, British citizens and residents returning from high-risk countries will have to quarantine in approved hotels near airports and sea ports and will be billed for their stay. The U.K. says it has sought advice from Australia and New Zealand, where quarantine hotels have been used to contain COVID-19. But authorities are facing criticism for delays in implementing the policy, which was first announced in late January.