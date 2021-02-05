US business chamber slams Mexico electrical power law

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Mexico’s attempts to limit private electricity generation would violate the U.S.-Mexico Canada trade agreement, known as the USMCA. The business group urged Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to withdraw a bill that would give priority in electricity purchases to older, more polluting, state-owned power plants. The Chamber’s Senior Vice President of the Americas said in a statement Friday that the bill could re-instate a government monopoly. Neil Herrington wrote “these changes would significantly raise the cost of electricity and limit access to clean energy for Mexico’s citizens.” Mexico has vowed to forge ahead with the law.