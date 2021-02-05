Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected through

the weekend and beyond. Wind chill values falling to around 30

below zero by Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime this weekend wind

chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a

few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a

cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and

into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

