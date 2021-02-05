Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Emmet County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected through
the weekend and beyond. Wind chill values falling to around 30
below zero by Sunday morning.
* WHERE…Northern Iowa.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime this weekend wind
chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a
few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a
cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and
into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&