Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 10:09 pm
9:51 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Emmet

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected through
the weekend and beyond. Wind chill values falling to around 30
below zero by Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime this weekend wind
chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a
few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a
cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

ktivweather

More Stories

Skip to content