Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST

New
3:26 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Wayne IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

