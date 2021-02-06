Skip to Content

Central African Republic marks 2 years since peace deal

National news from the Associated Press

Saturday marks two years since Central African Republic’s government signed a peace deal with rebel groups in an attempt to end years of fighting, but the country faces growing violence that threatens to null the agreement. President Faustin-Archange Touadera urges parties to stay faithful to the deal, and he assures civilians that the army is doing what it can to reclaim rebel-held areas. The renewed violence occurred after the constitutional court rejected former president Francois Bozize’s candidacy for December’s election. A coalition of the six strongest militias backing Bozize seeks to overturn the results. 

Associated Press

