Chiefs assistant coach admits to drinking following a major crash

(NBC) - A Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach admits to drinking, following a severe car crash.

Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid was involved in a car crash Thursday night. The accident happened shortly before nine p.m. in Kansas City along an interstate near the team's stadium.

Officials say Reid's pickup truck hit a vehicle that was stranded along the road which then hit another vehicle that was helping the people who were stranded.

Three people were injured including a four and five-year-old both children were transported to the hospital.

The 35-year old later admitted to officers at the scene he had two to three drinks. He was later taken to the hospital for stomach pain.

Reid is also the son of chief's head coach Andy Reid. The 35-year-old was supposed to travel to Tampa Bay to join his team in the Superbowl.