China gives approval for broader use of Sinovac vaccine

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has given broader approval for the domestic-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, expanding those who can receive it beyond the high-risk and priority groups already allowed under an emergency clearance. The decision on Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s shot was announced Saturday. The Sinovac vaccine has already been sold to at least 10 other countries and is being administered to people in at least five other countries. In China, the shot was given emergency approval last July, allowing groups such as medical workers and employees of state-owned firms to receive it. The conditional approval means the vaccine can now be given to the general public. It is the second locally made vaccine to be given conditional approval. Beijing authorized the state-owned Sinopharm’s vaccine in December.