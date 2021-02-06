EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soon the Senate will have to decide whether to convict former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection. Trump’s impeachment trial begins in earnest Tuesday, the first for a president no longer in office. Senators will sit at their desks and listen to hours of testimony about the violent mob of Trump supporters who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13, one week after the violence. Republicans and Trump’s lawyers argue that the trial is unnecessary, and even unconstitutional, because Trump is no longer president and cannot be removed from office.