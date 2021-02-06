Feb. 6: South Dakota reports 188 new COVID-19 cases, 115 hospitalized

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 188 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 108,944.

According to Saturday's report, 120 of the new cases are confirmed and 68 are probable.

State data shows 240 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 104,956. State health officials say there are 2,372 active cases in the state, a decrease of 58 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported six additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,804.

Currently, 115 residents are hospitalized due to the virus, down from 121 on Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,359 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 54,737 Pfizer vaccines and 61,046 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state. A total of 37,875 people have completed their vaccine series.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had 1,499 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,473 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 24.

The state health department's latest data shows 1,159 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County. A total of 419 people have completed their vaccine series.

Clay County

Clay County has reported three new cases, bringing its total to 1,760. State health officials say 1,725 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 15.

So far, Clay County has administered 1,935 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 597 people have completed their vaccine series.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 7,504 to 7,516. Officials say 7,281 of those cases have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, keeping its COVID-19 death toll to 75.

The state health department says 11,774 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Lincoln County. A total of 4,317 people have completed their vaccine series

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen eight new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,894. So far, 1,790 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 39.

So far, 775 vaccines have been administered in Union County. A total of 215 people have completed their vaccine series.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 2,759. Officials say 2,684 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. To date, the county has had 28 virus-related deaths.

So far, 4,633 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County. A total of 1,672 people have completed their vaccine series.