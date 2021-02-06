Flooding hits some French towns as water recedes elsewhere

PARIS (AP) — Floodwaters that devastated vineyards and orchards are receding in southwest France but rising elsewhere, including in a French town where people were evacuated from flooded homes. In the Paris region, the Seine River overflowed its embankments for a fifth day. North of Bordeaux, the Charente River flooded dozens of streets and homes in the western town of Saintes, and was expected to keep rising. Mayor Bruno Drapron called on authorities Saturday to declare a natural disaster to facilitate aid and insurance payments. The local government says more than 2,000 residents may have to be evacuated. The 95 inmates at Sainte’s 19th century prison were evacuated Friday as a preventive measure and placed in other facilities.