German firm to remove dangerous material from Beirut port

BEIRUT (AP) — Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon says a German company is ready to remove and ship abroad dozens of containers of hazardous material stored at Beirut’s port. The German ambassador tweeted Saturday that the treatment at Beirut’s port for 52 “containers of hazardous and dangerous chemical material” has been completed. He added that the material is ready to be shipped to Germany. The decision to remove the material stored at Beirut’s port came after the Aug. 4 explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates that had languished for years at the port killed 211 people.