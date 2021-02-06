Harkless scores 19, No. 9 Oklahoma holds off Iowa St 79-72

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points to help No. 9 Oklahoma hold off Iowa State 79-72 for the Cyclones’ seventh straight loss. Austin Reaves returned to action Saturday and had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Brady Manek had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Umoja Gibson added 18 points for Oklahoma which bounced back from a close loss at No. 10 Texas Tech. Rasir Bolton scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Cyclones.