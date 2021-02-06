OABCIG girls and boys win Western Valley Conference Titles
BOY'S BASKETBALL--
Ponca 53 Tri County Northeast 51 F
Logan-Magnolia 51 Underwood 48 F
Storm Lake 70 Alta-Aurelia 47 F
Creighton 57 Bloomfield 52 F
Carroll 56 Denison-Schleswig 53 F
Neligh-Oakdale 53 Elgin/Pope John 50 F
Homer 45 Hartington-N'castle 35 F
Boone Central/NG 66 O'Neill 56 F
North Bend Central 58 Oakland-Craig 49 F
Wayne 33 Pierce 29 F
OABCIG 59 Ridge View 49 F
Spirit Lake 47 S.C. East 45 F
Randolph 50 Wausa 42 F
East Sac County 69 West Bend-Mallard 33 F
Plainview 38 Winside 32 F
GIRL'S BASKETBALL--
Denison-Schleswig 59 Carroll 51 F
North Central 43 Elgin/Pope John 17 F
Crofton 60 Guardian Angels 48 F
OABCIG 58 Kingsley-Pierson 52 F
Bishop Heelan 55 Kuemper Catholic 32 F
Ar-We-Va 41 Logan-Magnolia 36 F
Hartington CC 56 O'Neill 46 F
Spencer 77 So. Cent. Calhoun 46 F
East Sac County 30 West Bend-Mallard 24 F