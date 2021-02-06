Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mitchell 65, Spearfish 36
Rapid City Central 69, Brookings 44
Rapid City Stevens 53, Watertown 38
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, West Central 55
Sturgis Brown 63, Huron 57
Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Groton Area 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 50, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47
Aberdeen Christian 56, Britton-Hecla 22
Avon 52, Wagner 45
Bon Homme 60, Freeman 51
Ethan 52, Warner 30
Hanson 55, Parker 37
Huron 67, Sturgis Brown 33
Platte-Geddes 47, Miller 42
Rapid City Central 66, Brookings 39
Rapid City Stevens 52, Watertown 38
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43, Wessington Springs 28
White River 43, New Underwood 32
Dak-XII/NEC Conference Clash=
Dell Rapids 54, Deuel 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Tiospa Zina Tribal 25
Lennox 41, Milbank 27
Tri-Valley 52, Groton Area 32
Vermillion 55, Redfield 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/