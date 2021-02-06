Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:48 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mitchell 65, Spearfish 36

Rapid City Central 69, Brookings 44

Rapid City Stevens 53, Watertown 38

Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, West Central 55

Sturgis Brown 63, Huron 57

Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Groton Area 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 50, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47

Aberdeen Christian 56, Britton-Hecla 22

Avon 52, Wagner 45

Bon Homme 60, Freeman 51

Ethan 52, Warner 30

Hanson 55, Parker 37

Huron 67, Sturgis Brown 33

Platte-Geddes 47, Miller 42

Rapid City Central 66, Brookings 39

Rapid City Stevens 52, Watertown 38

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43, Wessington Springs 28

White River 43, New Underwood 32

Dak-XII/NEC Conference Clash=

Dell Rapids 54, Deuel 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Tiospa Zina Tribal 25

Lennox 41, Milbank 27

Tri-Valley 52, Groton Area 32

Vermillion 55, Redfield 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

