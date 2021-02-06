Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elkhorn South 54, Omaha Benson 41
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39
North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 49
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Boone Central 66, O’Neill 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 58, Hitchcock County 24
Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 42
Bennington 63, Omaha Duchesne Academy 26
Elkhorn South 53, Omaha Benson 36
Lincoln Northeast 57, Omaha Marian 50
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 57, Boys Town 18
Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha Burke 57
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 26
Fort Kearney Conference=
Third Place=
Overton 39, Elm Creek 30
Louplatte Conference=
Third Place=
Ravenna 54, St. Paul 42
Mid-State Conference=
Third Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, O’Neill 46
Niobrara Valley Conference=
Third Place=
CWC 57, Elkhorn Valley 50
Western Trails Conference=
Third Place=
Mitchell 50, Morrill 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/