Saturday’s Scores

New
5:47 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Elkhorn South 54, Omaha Benson 41

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Loomis 71, Elm Creek 39

North Bend Central 58, Oakland-Craig 49

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Boone Central 66, O’Neill 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 58, Hitchcock County 24

Bellevue East 64, Omaha Westside 42

Bennington 63, Omaha Duchesne Academy 26

Elkhorn South 53, Omaha Benson 36

Lincoln Northeast 57, Omaha Marian 50

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 57, Boys Town 18

Papillion-LaVista 66, Omaha Burke 57

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha North 26

Fort Kearney Conference=

Third Place=

Overton 39, Elm Creek 30

Louplatte Conference=

Third Place=

Ravenna 54, St. Paul 42

Mid-State Conference=

Third Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, O’Neill 46

Niobrara Valley Conference=

Third Place=

CWC 57, Elkhorn Valley 50

Western Trails Conference=

Third Place=

Mitchell 50, Morrill 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

