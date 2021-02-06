Sioux City Public Museum honors Black History Month with special exhibit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As a way to honor Black History Month, the Sioux City Public Museum is giving Siouxlanders to opportunity to learn more about one specific part of history.

"It was developed to be able to share the history of women involved in the suffrage movement, and specifically African American Women," said Development Coordinator Mary Green-Warnstadt.

"Toward A Universal Suffrage" is an exhibit that was originally supposed to travel across Iowa last year.

"This was developed for the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920," said Green-Warnstadt.

But with COVID shutdowns happening soon after the exhibit made it's debut, the tour was cancled.

Now, people are able to take advantage of this form of education during a very crucial time.

"A lot of times people don't consider the contributions of African-American women in that struggle for the right to vote. So this is a way we can show African-American women in Iowa were involved in that struggle."

Sioux City Museum organizers say they are excited to have this exhibit as a way to kick off their other Black History Month displays and activities.