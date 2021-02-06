Somalia’s talks on troubled election fail 2 days before vote

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A meeting on Somalia’s troubled election has ended in failure as the federal government and regional states could not reach agreement on remaining issues two days before the scheduled vote, and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has blamed unnamed “foreign interventions.” Lawmakers in parliament booed the president, pounding their desktops, as he addressed them after days of discussions fizzled. He accused Puntland and Jubbaland states of refusing to support an agreement last September on the electoral process. The federal government says more talks will come, but the president’s critics accuse him of delaying to extend his current mandate.