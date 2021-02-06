Thousands protest wave of violence in Israel’s Arab sector

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Arab citizens of Israel have protested a rising crime wave and what is seen as poor police protection in Israel’s Arab community. The demonstration on Saturday in northern Israel’s Arab town of Tamra took place in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed in a shootout between police and criminals after he walked out of his home. Protesters held white flags stained with blood and raised banners calling for ending the widespread crime. Many accuse police of failing to contain criminal gangs and other violence. Police said the protest closed a major highway for several hours before the demonstration ended in the late afternoon.