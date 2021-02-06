Wind Chill Advisories and Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Siouxland

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for south western Siouxland starting at 3 AM and lasting until 6 PM Sunday

Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for north east Siouxland until noon Sunday

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Emmet County from 6 PM Saturday until noon Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s already getting very cold outside, with the arctic air moving in, but we are still headed down.

Tonight some snowfall moves through again, with south western areas seeing 1-3 inches. The rest of us around an inch.

Temperatures drop down tonight, with a low in the single digits below zero, but wind chills around -15 for most of us, but areas in the Advisories/Warning will have wind chills around -30.

If you are stepping outside, make sure you cover up, with very cold wind chills like that, frostbite can come on in less than 10 minutes.

Tomorrow the snow will continue through the first part of the day.

We get a break in the afternoon, but snow chances return around the evening, but end by midnight.

Temperatures don’t move up much for Sunday, with a high in the mid single digits, and wind chills around -10 degrees.

Monday may start off with some snowfall again, followed by cloudy skies.

Monday’s high will be in the mid single digits. Monday night’s low drops to around 10 below.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper single digits.

Wednesday brings back cloudy skies, and the cold temperatures just keep going. Find out how long on News 4 tonight.