Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected through

the weekend and beyond. Wind chill values falling to around 30

below zero by Sunday morning and 20 below zero early this

Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes Sunday morning and as

little as 30 minutes early this Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime this weekend wind

chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a

few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a

cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and

into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&