Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa

and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&