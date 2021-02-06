Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

3:03 am Weather AlertWx Alert - OBrien

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

O’Brien County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa
and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

