Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
O’Brien County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa
and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&