Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes by Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime this weekend, wind

chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a few

hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a cumulative

effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and into next

week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&